Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14’s first promo is out and it has left fans excited over the show. In the promo shared by colors TV, the Dabanng star is seen farming and says that the lockdown acted as a speed breaker in everyone’s lives. He adds that it is the reason he is cultivating rice and riding a tractor. He then shaves and looks into the camera and says ‘par ab scene paltega’ and new loo of Bigg Boss 2020 is flashed on the screen. Also Read - Eid al-Adha 2020: From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Celebrities Flood Internet With Eid Wishes

Watch The Promo Here:



As per sources, the actor has already filmed a few more promos which will be released in the coming days. This would be Salman’s eleventh season with the reality show. He is also charging a whopping amount for the show. If sources are to be believed, he will be shooting for the anchor links from his farmhouse.

It has also been reported that that out of 16 contestants, 13 contestants will be celebrities and three contestants will be commoners. All the contestants will also be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The house and the items inside the house will also be completely sanitised. The set of the show will also be constructed Film City itself and Salman will travel from his Bandra residence to shoot for the weekend episodes.

The celebrities speculated to enter the house are Shantipriya, Zaan Khan of Hamari Bahi Silk, Shubhangi Atre of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and Shagun Pandey of Tujhse Hai Raabta. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.