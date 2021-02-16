Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant is back with her funny antics on the show. In the latest promo, the controversial queen can be seen applying oil on a statue whom she assumes to the Bigg Boss. The video begins with Rakhi entering the garden area and can be heard saying, “Bigg Boss why are you sleeping. Come I will apply oil on your head. Your head is so big. Till 14th season your all hair is gone what will happen in 100th season.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: 5 Reasons Why Rahul Vaidya Should Win The Show

The caption of the video reads, “#RakhiSawant laga rahi hain #BiggBoss ko tel. Do you also want to watch 100 seasons of Bigg Boss?” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: 5 Times Nikki Tamboli Annoyed Fans With Her Antics

Watch the video here:



In the last episode, she was seen requesting God to help her become the first runner-up. She said that she doesn’t care who picks up the trophy but she wants to see herself in the finale. Not only this but she also pretends to write an email to God saying the same thing and further requests God to reply to the same mail sent by her.

Sharing the hilarious video, colors TV captioned it, “#RakhiSawant kar rahi hai runner-up banne ki anokhi negotiation! Kya unhe apne iss email ka jawaab milega? Watch #BB14 tonight at 10:30 PM.” (sic)



Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, Rakhi will get teary-eyed as she wishes her husband Ritesh ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla enters the house for the romantic Valentine’s date with his wife Rubina Dilaik. Abhinav says that Bigg Boss has helped them and their relationship to go stronger. Rubina responds by saying that we are much stronger and understand each other well. They share a romantic dance and Abhinav pops the question of marrying him again leaving Rubina surprised and she begins to smile with happiness. They share an adorable moment together.

