In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan will be seen getting into a catfight near the pool area. In the latest promo, Rakhi Sawant can be seen giving back a massage to Abhinav Shukla in a hilarious way and Arshi comes and sits beside her. Rakhi and Arshi then exchange war of words and show fist to each other. The next moment, they are seen rolling on the ground and indulged in a cat fight. Though it looks like that they are just joking with each other, it will definitely an entertaining one. The repeat of actions are a part of their task 'Time Boat'.

Later, in the garden area, Rubina Dilaik is seen doing something near the pool and slips into the pool. Within a second, Aly Goni screams and jumps in the pool to save her and Vikas Gupta asks her if she is alright. Interestingly, she repeats the action twice in two different clothes and Aly too is seen jumping in the pool twice in different clothes. Seeing it, Vikas Gupta gets shocked.

In the recent episode, Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla broke into a massive fight. When housemates intervened, Abhinav warned Rubina and Rahul to stay away. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also made a revelation and said that she has a boyfriend and to not link Rahul Vaidya and her in the house.

Talking about the connection week, a source confirmed Jasmin Bhasin will enter the house as Aly Goni’s connection, Rahul Mahajan for Abhinav Shukla, and Manu Punjabi for Eijaz Khan. Eijaz Khan will also enter the house again. The source said, “By now Jasmin Bhasin for Aly Goni, Rahul Mahajan for Abhinav Shukla, Manu Punjabi for Eijaz Khan has been finalised as the connections. Now, Shefali Bagga is in talks with the makers to enter for Vikas Gupta. And if all goes well she will enter the show soon along with other connections.”

On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli might be evicted this week.

