Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya has given the viewers the right kind of drama on the show after two weeks. During the nomination task, the singer can be seen nominating Jaan Kumar Sanu citing ‘nepotism’ as the reason. Rahul says that while others have come on the show due to their hard work, Jaan found his entry on the show due to his father, Kumar Sanu’s reputation. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray: You Are The Worst Product of Nepotism

Rahul can be heard saying, “I would like to nominate Jaan Kumar Sanu. I hate nepotism. Whoever has come on the show, they’ve come on the basis of their hard work. Jaan is on the show because he’s someone’s son.” Also Read - 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Is Back! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Makers Unveil Savage 'Kokilaben' In New Promo

His statement irks Jaan and he says, “I’m fortunate that my Mr Kumar Sanu is my father. Not everybody is that lucky. Unfortunate for you.” Rahul replies, “I don’t need my father to be somebody.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 25 Weekend Ka Vaar Major Highlights: Kavita Kaushik Becomes The New Captain of The House

It was Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rubina Dilaik who rebuked Rahul Vaidya for his decision.

Watch the promo here:



After the promo was out, Twitter user applauded Rahul for daring to speak of nepotism on Bigg Boss 14. Soon, ‘nepotism’ started trending on Twitter. One user wrote, “Rahul Vaidya, well done, finally someone had the guts to say this.”

“Rahul Vaidya has raised the voice of the people of India on such a big platform”, wrote another.

Evicted contestant Sara Gurpal tweeted, “#Nepotism ki pta nhe. Humare toh kahi durr durr tak koi iss industry mei nhe tha humne khud pehchaan bnai hai and aage b koshish hai.#RahulVaidya ne ek Reality show k bad apne parents ko proud Kia and that’s commendable.If you reading this then your time will come.#hardworkpaysoff.”

Check out the tweets here:

#Nepotism ki pta nhe.Humare toh kahi durr durr tak koi iss industry mei nhe tha humne khud pehchaan bnai hai and aage b koshish hai.#RahulVaidya ne ek Reality show k bad apne parents ko proud Kia and that’s commendable.If you reading this then your time wil come.#hardworkpaysoff — Sara Gurpal (@SGurpal) October 26, 2020

#RahulVaidya has raised the voice of the people of India on such a big platform, it is truly a praise for the ability of @rahulvaidya23

Now if #RahulVaidya is removed from #BiggBoss14 house, then understand that people have no ability to hear the truth of#Nepotism

#Nepotism pic.twitter.com/sau9CzCOwz — Shivdatt thakare (@Shivdattthakar1) October 26, 2020

Every1 who aspire to come in show biz Has to face biggest challange to enter bollywood is #Nepotism nepotism k saamne talent doesnot matter To grab project what matters is your dad’s name and his infulence So it becomes very hard 4 outsider #RahulVaidya 🔥🔥❤️💪#BB14 pic.twitter.com/uSdiWB4lBX — TEAM Rahul (@Tm_RahulVaidya) October 26, 2020

#RahulVaidya he is so real❤️ I know he was not that strong at first and took his time to open up. But I’ve seen this guy never speaks rubbish like other members. And main thing is he sticks to his every point. We should support him. He is playing alone. #Nepotism #BB14 pic.twitter.com/46RUfFjYYf — Anjana 🦋 (@A_nj_ana) October 26, 2020



Earlier, as per the reports, it was revealed that Jaan Kumar was at the bottom and received a minimum number of votes. So to save him from elimination, the makers rolled out a surprise eviction where seniors took the decision and Sara Gurpal was evicted. A similar thing also happened when Shehzad Deol was eliminated.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 made way for three wild card entries, Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit.