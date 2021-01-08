Actors Rahul Vaidya and his ladylove Disha Parmar are all set to get married. The couple is getting a lot of blessings and best wishes for their future ever since Rahul expressed his feelings for Disha on Bigg Boss 14. Now, in a family special episode, the singer’s mother confirmed that they are soon going to get married. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Breaks Down Into Tears After Seeing His Brother, Says 'Mein Papa Ke Saath Rahunga'

While Rahul's mother Geeta made the audience emotional with the news of his wedding preparations on the show, in her interview with tellychakkar also, she confirmed the same. As reported by the entertainment portal, Rahul's said that Disha visited their house after Rahul declared his love for her on the show and everything got finalised.

Rahul's mom added that only the wedding date needs to be discussed and the preparations for their wedding have already begun. She added that she's very happy for her son and Disha because they make a lovely pair and her blessings are always with the two. The singer's mom went on to say that Disha has come to meet her two-three times.

In one of the popular episodes of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya wrote Disha's name all over his shirt and proposed to her via cameras. He said that he and Disha have been friends for a long time but the distance made him realise her importance and just how much he loves her. While Disha has not spoken out on the entire matter, she seems happy and very ecstatic about being with Rahul.

What do you think of their pairing?