Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya‘s girlfriend Disha Parmar will finally enter the show on Valentine’s Day 2021. As per the Times of India report, the makers of Bigg Boss is planning a surprise for Rahul on Valentine’s Day. His would-be-wife, Disha, will be entering the house but she will not be staying inside it but will only come for a few hours. Well, looks like, Rahul will be elated after seeing Disha in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik Lock Lips Before Bidding Goodbye, Fans Gush Over Drool-worthy Pictures

Apart from Disha, reports also suggest that Abhinav Shukla might also enter the house on Valentine’s Day for Rubina Dilaik. The Abhinav’s fans will be elated to watch him again on the show. However, he will not be a part of the game but will only enter for a few hours. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: After Abhinav Shukla's Eviction, His Parents Are Shocked, Accuse Makers of 'Intentional Elimination'

For the unversed, during the connection week, the makers had approached Disha to enter the house for a week to support Rahul but she refused the offer as she felt that it would make his game week. Replying to the fan, she said, “It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when I am dragged in the conversation every now & then. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on the reality show and after he voluntarily left the house, he got to know that he accepted his proposal. The couple’s family has been prepping for their wedding as Rahul wants to get married to Disha as soon as he is out of the Bigg Boss house.

