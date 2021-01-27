The viewers of Bigg Boss 14 will witness some of the light moments in the house, thanks to Rakhi Sawant. In the latest promo shared by colors, Rakhi is seen getting a head wash from Rahul Vaidya after the bathrooms were closed by Bigg Boss. He then pours water on her head and she complains of water being cold. She then asks Aly Goni to put the conditioner on her head. Rakhi says that she hasn’t ever taken a shower like this in her life. Rahul then quips, “Kya baat hai. Aaj humare bhaag khul gaye’ and then adds that Aly has done acting and singing for so long, only for this day. He further says ‘Iske baad toh tu zulfon se hi maaregi’. Rakhi is in for all praises for Rahul and Aly. Also Read - Hina Khan Steals the Show in Black Metallic Pantsuit, Shows How to Do Power Dressing Right

Watch the hilarious video here:



Rakhi has been entertaining fans with her quirky antics, sometimes with her act as Julie and sometimes portraying her love for Abhinav Shukla. Recently, Rakhi roamed around the house with ‘I Love Abhinav’ written all over her body, and also drew heart emojis. It seems she wrote it all with her red lipstick. Many in the house as well as among the viewers were amused, other irritated, still others simply bored with Rakhi’s latest antics. Abhinav, who pretended to be suitably flabbergasted, asked her: “Ye kya hai (What is this)?”, to which Rakhi responded, “Mera crazy love hai (This is my crazy love).” Rubina seemed furious and called Rakhi “cheap entertainment”. Rakhi replied saying “Ye meri body hai (This is my body)!” in reference to her actions.

Earlier, Rakhi had revealed that she had frozen her eggs, and wanted Abhinav to be her donor.