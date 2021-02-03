In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant makes shocking revelations about her husband Ritesh. She reveals that her husband is married and has a child too. In the promo, she inconsolably cries and speaks her heart out to Rahul Vaidya. She says, “My husband is married. He did not tell me. Main kitna dard sahoon (how much pain should I endure)? He has a child; I don’t even have a child.” Rahul then tries to consoles her as she breaks down in tears. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Throws Water on Rakhi Sawant After She Calls Abhinav Shukla 'Pervert'

Watch the promo here:



In yet another promo, Rakhi calls Abhinav Shukla ‘pervert’ leaving Rubina Dilaik to lose her temper and she throws a bucket of water on Rakhi. Rakhi can be heard saying, “I haven’t said anything till now but I will say now. I respected all till now but now the time is up.” She then goes on to taunt Abhinav and says, “ave your wife ordered you not to speak to Rakhi? Wife says ‘get up’ then you get up, if she commands ‘sit’, then you follow orders. You have been saying that ‘you (Rakhi) are brainless’, what are you? A pervert?”

Listening to Rakhi’s statements, he gets provoked and says, “Yehi teri gadgagi hai, Rakhi (this is what is filthy about you?)”. Rubina then declares Rakhi ‘badtameez aurat (shamless woman)’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



In the last weekend ka vaar episode, Rakhi and Salman Khan drew a lot of criticism after Salman has passed Rakhi’s drawing Abhinav’s boxer string as ‘entertainment’.

Watch this space for the latest updates!