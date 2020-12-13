Actor Rakhi Sawant says that she has gone bankrupt and participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 is the only way she can revive her career. The actor has entered the BB 14 house as one of the challengers this weekend and before stepping in, she talked to Times of India about all that went behind her selection. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Gets Extension Till February 2021; Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya to Enter Tonight

Rakhi said that she was dealing with a bad career and therefore, she texted Sohail Khan asking him for work. She said that she wanted to work in the industry and thought that Salman Khan would be too busy to hear her request. "Sohail bhai (Khan) helped me a lot. Salman sir's brother helped me. I had messaged him that bhai I want to work in the industry and want to do Bigg Boss. I don't feel shy to ask for work. Once even Mr Amitabh Bachchan had asked the top production houses for work. I had messaged Sohail bhai and asked for work in 2020 and I think he might have spoken to Salman sir," she said.

Rakhi added that she isn't sure if her Bigg Boss entry is because of Sohail and Salman but the way things turned out to be, it certainly looks so. The actor said that she feels Sohail might have talked to Salman about her request and therefore, she could participate in the show.

“I had messaged a thank you note to Sohail bhai and had thanked Salman sir also. He told me that Sohail loves you a lot and I thanked him again. He helped me. Salman sir is very busy, so I had contacted Sohail bhai with a hope that he might help me, and I feel lucky they gave me a chance,” said Rakhi.

The actor confessed that she doesn’t have money and some ‘mistakes’ in life made her lose all her money. Rakhi is now hopeful that Bigg Boss 14 will help her get more work in the industry. “I want to make a place once again in everyone’s heart and work in Bollywood,” she said.

Apart from Rakhi, the other challengers who have entered the house are Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, and Vikas Gupta who was evicted from the show last night.