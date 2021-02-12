Bigg Boss 14 has rolled out the Ticket To Finale task and Nikki Tamboli has become the first contestant to enter the finale week. As per the latest report, Bigg Boss gives another chance to Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and Rakhi Sawant to enter the finale, and apparently, Rakhi becomes the second contestant to entire the grand finale. As per the Khabri report, contestants will have to use Rs 14 lakh from the prize money to reach the finale, which means that a huge amount will be deducted from the prize money that the winner will get by the end of the season. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Jaan Kumar Sanu Says 'It's All About The First Vibe'

During the discussion, Aly and Rahul get into an argument with Rakhi. The duo asks Rakhi to not use the money as it is a huge amount and whoever will take the trophy, deserves the amount. However, Rakhi does not agree and says, "Arre mere friend mein kya yahan pooja karne aayi hun, mandir ki ghanti bajane aayi hu. Mujhe bhi toh finale jaana hai. ( I am not here to pray. I too want to go to finale)"



However, Aly decides to keep the sum but Rakhi tries to stop him and she cries out loud. Rakhi anyhow uses the Rs 14 lakh from the winning amount to enter finale week. She will not get this money and the sum will also be deducted from the prize money.

Meanwhile, nominated contestants are Rubina, Devoleena, Aly and Rahul.

