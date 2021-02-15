In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant can be seen negotiating with God requesting to help her become the first runner-up. She said that she doesn’t care who picks up the trophy but she wants to see herself in the finale. Not only this but she also pretends to write an email to God saying the same thing and further requests God to reply to the same mail sent by her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Fans Ask Disha Parmar About Her Meeting With Rahul Vaidya in The House, Says 'It Was Strange'

Sharing the hilarious video, colors TV captioned it, "#RakhiSawant kar rahi hai runner-up banne ki anokhi negotiation! Kya unhe apne iss email ka jawaab milega? Watch #BB14 tonight at 10:30 PM." (sic)

Kamya Punjabi even shared the video and tweeted, “Hahah #Entertainment ka dusra naam hai #RakhiSawant nobody is even close to her! Agar sirf aur sirf entertainment ki baat ki jaaye toh #bb14 ki sure shot winner is @IAMREALRAKHI #RAKHISAWANTWONHEARTS.”

Watch the video here:



Meanwhile, Rakhi sacrificed the prize money of Rs 14 lakh to enter the grand finale, despite Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni objected doing so. Reacting to same, former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi tweeted that even without sacrificing the prize money, Rakhi would have made it to finale week. She wrote, “Main dekhna chahta tha ki main apne dam par aage badh sakta hun ya nahi” so true @AlyGoni itna bharosa toh apne aap par hona hi chahiye n agar deserving nahi ho toh finale week pahochkar bhi nikal hi jaoge #BB14 @ColorsTV #rakhi tum 1000% top 5 hamesha se thi 14L free meh gaye.”

Yes 14 lakh is a big amount!!! Very rightly explained by @AlyGoni n @rahulvaidya23 #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 12, 2021



For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant are the top five finalists who will be battling against each other to win the trophy.

