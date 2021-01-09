Actor Rashami Desai entered the Bigg Boss 14 house to support her friend Vikas Gupta who is having a hard time inside the house lately. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant slammed all, especially Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, for criticising Vikas and bringing the personal issues from the past into the game. Rashami entered the house as Vikas’s support in the family week and asked her dear friend to stay strong and play the game with all his power and wisdom. The actor further told him that he has been anointed with the tag of ‘mastermind’ by the audience and not by the housemates, therefore, it’s time that he lives up to the fans’ expectations. She tells all the contestants that Vikas’s friends are his family and therefore, no one should poke him by asking him about his family issues. Also Read - Vikas Gupta Breaks Down in Front of Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 14 After Aly Goni Accuses Him of Exploiting Men, And Sabotaging His Career

Vikas has been facing a lot of hatred from the fellow contestants because of personal differences from the past. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Aly even accused him of sabotaging his career and snatching away opportunities from him when he used to head a certain entertainment channel. Vikas denied all the allegations. Before that, he was targetted for his sexuality on the show. Even host Salman Khan showed immense support for Vikas after he was asked to leave the show following a fight with Arshi Khan. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Fan Trolls Rashami Desai For Sharing Her Picture With Him, She Gives Back Like a Boss!

Meanwhile, Rashami’s presence inside the house is being hailed widely as Vikas’s fans are happy to see someone speaking in his support. The actor has been appreciated for behaving unabashedly and asking the right questions on her friend’s behalf.

What do you think of Rashami’s presence in Bigg Boss 14?