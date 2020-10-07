Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai gave a shout out to Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli while taking a sly dig at Sidharth Shukla. Referring to ‘aisi ladki’ conversation between Sidharth and Nikki in the house, Rashami said ‘aisi hi hu main agar aisi ladki matlab Rashami desai jaisi’. Taking to Twitter, she shared her drool-worthy picture and wrote, “Asihihunmain agar aaisi ladki matlab #rashamidesai jaisi in #bb13 and now in #bb14 aaisi matlab #Nikkitamboli jaisi… Then I must say aaj ki nari sab pe bhari… lagatar 2 sal se aa rahi (I am like this only. If by such a girl, you meant Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13 and now, in Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli… Then I must say, today’s women are tough contenders indeed. This has been happening for two years consecutively) #rashamians #recklessattitude. (sic)” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia Slams Paras Chabra, Says 'He is a Piece of S**T Who Lives On His Girlfriend's Money'

Earlier this week, Sidharth joked about that he is in love with Nikki and she in response called him ‘marriage material’. When Gauahar Khan asked him if Nikki has the qualities he is looking for in a partner, he said, “Nikki jaisi hai, aisi ladki chahiye (The way Nikki is, I want a girl like that).”



Refreshing the memories of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Rashami had a huge fight over his ‘aisi ladki’ comment on her and Rashami all furious asked him what he meant by his statement. Host Salman Khan had to intervene during Weekend Ka Vaar to sort things out in the house.