Bigg Boss 14 contestants got nastier as the makers announced the 'Tabadla' task. During the cracking task, five members from the green zone Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik got shifted to the red zone and the decision for the same was taken by the captain of the house, Eijaz Khan. With the new twist, Pavitra Punia finally got a chance to be back in the 'green zone'. However, Rubina was disappointed by Eijaz's decision and tainted Pavitra on her reality show background.

Rubina told Jasmin and Kavita that Pavitra can only show physical strength and can shout. She further added that as she comes from a reality show background, she very well knows what crafting and molding are needed in the show. Jasmin then interrupted and said that Bigg Boss is baap of all the reality shows.

Later, Pavitra clarified to Jaan on why she raised the issue of physical violence while nominating Rubina Dilaik for the red zone. She said that people are watching the show can believe Rubina’s statement when she said that we do violence in the show. She further says that everyone gets hurt in the task and even they have got injuries. She also added that she comes from a reality show background and is proud to be a reality show girl.

Pavitra also got irked when she found out that are clothes are lying on the floor even after she asked the Red Zone contestants to pick them up and hang them somewhere. She got in an argument with Nishant and slammed Rubina and Kavita for not understanding what clothes mean to a girl. Once, Pavitra left, Rubina, Abhinav, Nishant, and Kavita were seen mocking her.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan will slam Rahul Vaidya over his ‘nepotism’ remark. He will be questioning the singer for his comments for nominating Jaan Kumar Sanu.