Popular YouTuber Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar is one of the speculated contestants of Bigg Boss 14. While the names of many celebrities emerged online as the channel announced the latest season of the Salman Khan hosted reality show, Carry Minati's name created a lot of noise. Now, putting a rest to all the rumours, the YouTuber took to social media and said that he's not going to be a part of the show.

Carry first answered the question in an online chat when a fan asked him about the reports of participating in Bigg Boss 14. He then took to Twitter and wrote, "I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don't believe in everything you read. 😐" (sic)

When a fan asked him during a Twitter chat about stepping inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Carry gave an aggressive reply and also addressed the trolling that he had to go through as soon as people thought that he was going to be a part of the show.

He said “Arre yaar, Sorry, maine tera dil dukha diya yaar. Mujhe maaf kar de. Jo insaan ja nahi raha use jabardasti bhej do aur use jute maaro chappal maro. Nice job! (I am sorry I broke your heart. Please forgive me. You troll and criticise a person for participating in the show when he’s not actually participating!).

Apart from Carry, several other popular names like Karan Patel, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Nishant Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sani, Vivian DSena, Pavitra Punia, Nia Sharma, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Shubhangi Atre and Akanksha Puri among others are expected to be seen inside the house this year.

Bigg Boss 14 is going to premiere on October 3 on Colors TV.