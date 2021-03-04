Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya has finally opened up on marriage plans with actor Disha Parmar. The singer, who ended being the first runner-up of the show, says that the wedding is happening in the next few months and everyone around him is very excited about the same. Rahul and Disha remained fans for a long time after deciding to stop friend-zoning each other and start dating with Rahul’s proposal in the show. The duo is currently in the dating period and everything around them is extremely beautiful and drenched in love. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli on her journey in the show, bond with Rahul Vaidya and more [EXCLUSIVE]

In his latest interview with Bombay Times, Rahul said that the date of their wedding is not finalised yet but they are getting married in the next three-four months for sure. He was quoted as saying, “We are still in the process of finalising a date, but marriage will happen in three to four months.” Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Has a Story to Tell About Aryan Khan's Humility And Upbringing

The singer also recalled the time when he was still in the show, constantly thinking about Disha and how she would have reacted to his impromptu proposal. Rahul said that when he felt lonely in the house and realised his feelings for Disha, he thought of taking a step ahead and proposing to her for marriage but things turned a little scary when he didn’t hear anything from her side for a long time inside the house. Disha, who was a close friend of Rahul ever since they worked together on a music video, said that she was all emotional when he saw the promo in which Rahul could be seen proposing to her. The actor added that she didn’t know how to react while she could also realise her feelings for him. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Breaks Silence on Losing Bigg Boss 14 to Rubina Dilaik, Recalls Indian Idol

“I was celebrating my birthday with my friends when a promo of him proposing to me broke on television. I was taken by surprise because I had no idea that he would do something like that. Hum date toh kar nahi rahe the ki proposal aa jaaye. There was no denying that I liked him, but I was shocked. We liked each other, but never spoke about our feelings and he straight away proposed for marriage! It took a little time for things to sink in. Even my family was surprised. I had tears in my eyes while watching the promo. Then I thought about it. There was no way I could have said no. He came out for a week in between and we got an opportunity to discuss it,” she explained.

The Pyar Ka Dard Hai… actor went on to say that she’s sure about Rahul being a good husband because she has seen his honesty and clarity of thoughts. “Kya chahiye, kya nahi chahiye, kya karna hai kya nahi karna hai – he is clear about everything in life. He is honest and romantic, and that’s amazing (smiles!). I’m sure that he is going to be a great husband,” said Disha.

The couple wants to keep a low-key celebration with nothing grand in the pipeline. Rahul and Disha are expected to get married in a simple ceremony with a wedding party later for their friends.