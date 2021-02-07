Bigg Boss 14, February 7, 2021, Updates: This weekend ka vaar in Bigg Boss 14, has witnessed a lot. From Salman Khan hauling at the contestants in anger to giving individual participants their feedback, the megastar is in no mood to take any shit from anyone. Saturday’s episode saw the anger in Salman Khan and how only he was shouting and the rest were listening to him. In today’s episode, the actor and host will be seen questioning and slamming Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik again. In the latest promo shared by the channel, Salman bangs on the real-life couple for calling Rakhi Sawant ‘neech’, ‘wahiyat’, ‘zaleel’ and ‘gandi aurat’. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta- Jankee Welcome Baby Boy, Share First Photo of Them Holding Tiny Hand

In the promo video, Salman is seen asking Abhinav Shukla, “Tharak is a worse word or is gandi aurat.” Then, Salman says what is wrong: ‘What your wife has said or what Rakhi has said?” Salman also asks Rubina that were you right on your part? To which TV actor Abhinav replies, “Gandi aurat is worse.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Latest Eviction: Arshi Khan Gets Eliminated After Big Fight With Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Jasmin Bhasin too joins Salman Khan and bash Abhinav and Rubina. She says Abhinav should have stopped Rakhi when she came to him in a blouse and petticoat. She can be heard saying, “Abhinav aur Rubina, main sahi, main sahi. Dusra ka emotion naatak. Rakhi ayi blouse petticoat mein, tab wahaan line kyun nahi draw kari gayi. They should have drawn earlier”. Also Read - Salman Khan Finally Schools Rakhi Sawant For Her Behaviour Towards Abhinav Shukla in Bigg Boss 14

Salman Khan had earlier scolded Rubina Dilaik for throwing water on Rakhi Sawant. Rubina was upset afterward and regretted having done things that she does not believe in. Her sister Jyotika Dilaik has entered the show as her connection to support her to win the game.