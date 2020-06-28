Salman Khan hosted popular show Bigg Boss 14’s premiere on television might be delayed for a month owing to the global pandemic and imposed lockdown in the containment zones across the nation. The coronavirus outbreak has set the show to a toss as the reality show needs to have ‘all contestants under the same roof’, the rule of social distancing seems pretty difficult to maintain for the makers. The biggest concern of the makers is about 16 people staying under the same roof, eating the same food, and sharing the same toilet. Hence, the makers are not sure how the ‘social distancing’ rule will be followed in such a scenario. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Akshay Kumar's First Actress Shantipriya to be Part of Salman Khan-Hosted Show?

If reports are to be believed, the production house had reportedly started online registration, followed by online auditions to zero on the contestants. It is also reported that the participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, out of which 16 people will enter the Bigg Boss house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan to Shoot For Promo of The Controversial Show at His Panvel Farmhouse?

The channel and the production house will adopt necessary safety measures, however, the rules of the task, wild card entries and other activities remain unchanged. Earlier, it was also reported that out of 16 contestants, 13 contestants will be celebrities and three contestants will be commoners. All the contestants will also be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The house and the items inside the house will also be completely sanitised.

This year, the set will be constructed in the Film City itself and Salman will travel from his Bandra residence to shoot for the weekend episodes.

The celebrities speculated to enter the house are Shantipriya, Zaan Khan of Hamari Bahi Silk, Shubhangi Atre of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and Shagun Pandey of Tujhse Hai Raabta. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.