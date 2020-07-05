Salman Khan hosted controversial show Bigg Boss 14 will be going on-air during mid-October. Now, as per the latest reports, Salman will be charging a whopping Rs 16 crore. The actor had reportedly charged Rs 12 to 14 crore for the last season. The show has also come up with a unique concept where participants will be following social distancing inside the house and the theme of the show this year is jungle. Also Read - Saroj Khan’s Daughter Sukaina on People Defaming Salman Khan: It’s Wrong to be Negative, he Helped For my Son's Heart Surgery

It has also been reported that that out of 16 contestants, 13 contestants will be celebrities and three contestants will be commoners. All the contestants will also be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The house and the items inside the house will also be completely sanitised. The set of the show will also be constructed Film City itself and Salman will travel from his Bandra residence to shoot for the weekend episodes.

Reportedly, the show has been delayed for a month owing to the global pandemic and imposed lockdown in the containment zones across the nation. The coronavirus outbreak has set the show to a toss as the reality show needs to have 'all contestants under the same roof', the rule of social distancing seems pretty difficult to maintain for the makers. The biggest concern of the makers is about 16 people staying under the same roof, eating the same food, and sharing the same toilet. Hence, the makers are not sure how the 'social distancing' rule will be followed in such a scenario.

The celebrities speculated to enter the house are Shantipriya, Zaan Khan of Hamari Bahi Silk, Shubhangi Atre of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and Shagun Pandey of Tujhse Hai Raabta. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.