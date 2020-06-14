The most controversial and popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14, will be hosted by Salman Khan. The show was supposed to be announced in June but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the grand launch of the popular reality show is postponed indefinitely. While the show is work in progress and dates of season 14 launch is tentative looking at the COVID-19 situation, the makers are now planning to shoot promotional videos at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, where he is residing currently. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Know Release Date, Theme, Promo, Contestants, Facts About Salman Khan's Show

A Source close to the development, revealed to Peeping Moon that following the steps of Amitabh Bachchan, who shot the video for Kaun Banega Crorepati’s upcoming season at his home, even Salman will be shooting at his farmhouse. The source was quoted as saying, “The show was to be announced in June with Salman Khan returning as the host for the 14th season. The plan had to be postponed due to the lockdown. Now, just as Amitabh Bachchan shot a video for KBC’s upcoming season from home, Salman might shoot the BB14 announcement from his Panvel farmhouse. The creative team is working on a format to share with him.” Also Read - Radhe vs Prithviraj: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar to Have Big Clash at Box Office This Diwali, Deets Inside

If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 14 premiere will take place in first week of October and Salman has asked the makers to add ‘social distancing’ as a key feature of this season.

Meanwhile, Zaan Khan of Hamari Bahi Silk, Shubhangi Atre of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and Shagun Pandey of Tujhse Hai Raabta have reportedly been approached for the show. Even, Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri is rumoured to be part of the show. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.