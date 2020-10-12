Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 will witness its very first eviction and if rumours are to be believed, Sara Gurpal will be evicted from the show after ‘Toofani seniors’ take their decision. In the latest promo, Sara can be seen crying uncontrollably while other contestants try to console her which is also making viewers think that she will be eliminated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Sara Gurpal's Ex-Husband Opens Up on Their Split, Eijaz Khan's Liking Towards Her

After the surprise elimination announced by the Bigg Boss, the tension inside the BB house announcing the surprise eviction. Bigg Boss gives power to the seniors to choose from the nominated contestants on whom they want to eliminate this week. Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli won immunity, others including Sara Gurpal, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya went straight into elimination. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Eviction: Seniors Decides to Evict Sara Gurpal From the House? Read On

Meanwhile, Salman Khan confronts contestant Eijaz Khan about his past in the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show, Bigg Boss 14, to be aired on Saturday night. In the episode, Eijaz discusses his past love life with “Bigg Boss 13” winner Sidharth Shukla, who is a senior in the house this season. “Bada kaand hote hote bach gaya (a big fiasco was avoided),” says Eijaz.

“Waise kuch mere saath hua hai, uss wajah se main ab bahut awkward ho gaya hoon (because of what happened, I feel very awkward),” he told Salman, who replies: “Aap agar galat jaoge toh galat dikhoge (If you behave inappropriately, you will come across as inappropriate).”

Over the weekend, Salman will also censure contestant Abhinav Shukla for not being entertaining, and distracting his wife and actress Rubina Dilaik. Salman also advises Abhinav to let Rubina fight her battles.

With IANS inputs!