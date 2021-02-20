Bigg Boss 14 grand finale is inching closer and with just a day left, makers might bring an interesting twist during the semi-finale tonight. Yes, you heard us right! As per the latest reports, makers might introduce an eviction tonight. But, who will be evicted? Well, the makers have tried their best to save Rakhi Sawant and get her to the top four finalists and if that is true, then clearly Nikki Tamboli will be evicted from the house tonight. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: This is How Much Prize Money Winner Will Be Taking Home Along With The Trophy

Meanwhile, tonight’s episode will be full of emotions with the top five finalists – Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli going through their amazing journey in the house. All the contestants go emotional and get teary-eyed.

Talking about the prize money, the winner of the season might take home Rs 36 lakh only this time as Rakhi Sawant has already used Rs 14 lakh from the prize money. As far as the winner of the season goes, Rubina Dilaik has the highest possibility to win the show and Rahul Vaidya as the first runner-up followed up by Aly Goni as the second runner-up.

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be telecast live on Sunday, February 21 on Colors TV at 9 pm. It can also be watched live online on the Voot App, Colors App, and MX player. All you need to do is subscribe to the app as a premium subscriber.