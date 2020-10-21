Bigg Boss 14 senior Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar are indeed dating each other and the news has been confirmed by the former’s father Ismail Darbar. The Bollywood music composer has also confirmed that the wedding is on cards and if things pan out, the couple will be tieing the knot in November-December this year. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Tells Gauahar Khan To Not Touch Him, Says 'I Have a Girlfriend At Home'

In an interview, Ismail shared that he and his wife Ayesha are very fond of her and recalled meeting Gauahar for four hours before she entered the controversial house along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. He was quoted as saying by News18, "My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection. As a father, I did tell him once that she is 5 years older than him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony. My son seems sure. And from the time, Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him. Besides, my wife Ayesha has a knack of knowing if a person is genuine after she talks to him/her; she has found Gauahar genuine."



“Gauahar is a very sweet girl. We have left it to them to decide what they want to do with their lives”, Ayesha added.

Revealing about their wedding, Ayesha said, “We haven’t discussed any dates. But yes, if Zaid and Gauahar decide for tomorrow or after six months or even today, we are ready for whatever they want.”



Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan is currently locked up inside Bigg Boss 14 house and will soon be coming out.