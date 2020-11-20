Bigg Boss 14 recently saw wild card contestant Shardul Pandit bidding a goodbye. His eviction from the house broke many hearts, especially when the audience got to know that he wanted to join the show because of money and to pay for the medical expenses of his mother who’s seriously ill. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Jasmine Bhasin or Kavita Kaushik, Who Will Be The New Captain?

Shardul's exit also curbed his only source of income lately – Bigg Boss participation and now, the actor has gone on record to say that he needs work to support his family. In his latest interview with India Today, Shardul expressed that after his exit from the show, he wanted to speak with host Salman Khan and request him to give him some work, however, he didn't get the opportunity.

The actor was quoted saying, "The moment I left the Bigg Boss house, I was taken to my vanity. There I requested to speak to Salman (Khan) bhai for a minute. He told me that like Kavita, even I could be back. After that, I just sat there for two hours. I couldn't cry or feel anything because I needed the show for money. The realisation is finally sinking in that it's over."

Shardul has emerged as one of the most loved and respected contestants on Bigg Boss 14. After coming out of the house, he revealed that he didn’t have any PR agency or a digital manager looking after his votes, and therefore, he had expected to be evited soon. He said, “I did get the most elegant farewell on Bigg Boss but there is no work outside. I don’t have Salman Khan’s number but I would like to give him a message, ‘I need work. If you have any position for an actor, please give me work’.”

Most celebrities who are regular viewers of Bigg Boss 14 called Shardul’s exit unfair and tweeted in favour of his re-entry into the house. What do you think about that?