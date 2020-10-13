Bigg Boss 13 popular Jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill is still on the minds of the viewers. The SidNaaz fans are missing the chemistry between the two on Bigg Boss 14. With Sidharth being locked inside the house once again, fans are eagerly waiting Shehnaaz entry in the show. Sidharth’s designer Ken Ferns had tweeted out on the girls of the house getting flirty with him and tweeted the words of Shehnaaz that she had said to the actor inside the house. He tweeted, “tu mera hai, aur mera hi rahega, warna phaad ke rakh dugi” do u remember this? If not here’s a reminder Maintain #socialdistancing #stayaway #staysafe. (sic)” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Sherr Khan Aka Hina Khan is Back With Yet Another Mesmerizing Look Leaving Her Fans Drooling Over Her Pictures, See Pics

Shehnaaz Gill reacted to the same with laughing emojis and fans are loving her reaction. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 12 Episode Major Highlights: Sara Gurpal Gets Evicted From The House

Check It Out Here:



Ken further replied to her tweet, “I am missing you & sidd’s pure friendship & connection, and all your dialogues & one-liners. (sic)”

I am missing you & sidd’s pure friendship & connection, and all your dialogues & one-liners 😘😘 — kEn FeRnS (@kenferns) October 12, 2020



He further went on to share a selfie and wrote, “Missing my #cuteheart n all the #masti .. jaldi jatey hai Gedi pe. (sic)”



Recently, Shehnaaz was asked if she will go inside the house again, to which she replied, “Mera khatam hogaya. Kyu jau mein dobara, Haiin? Kyu jau? Mujhe kya zaroorat hai Bigg Boss mein aane ki. Mereko toh sab kuch mil gaya, joh mujhe chahiye tha. Ab toh mein agar gayi toh as a guest jaungi, ‘hello, hi, okay, bye.’ (It’s over for me. Why should I go again? Why? I don’t need to go back again inside the Bigg Boss house. I got everything that I wished for. If I now to go Bigg Boss, I will go as a guest, like ‘hello, hi, okay, bye’)”

Do you want to watch Sidharth and Shehnaaz back on the show?