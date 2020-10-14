Bigg Boss 14 is only in the second week and it is full of controversies and romance. The girls of the house are leaving no stone unturned to flirt with Sidharth Shukla and fans are missing Shehnaaz Gill on the show. Now, Shehnaaz has opened up on the latest season of Bigg Boss and said that Sidharth is the TRP king and she is watching it only because of Sidharth Shukla. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Rahul Vaidya Says ‘People in Power Promote Remixes’

In an interview with Times of India, the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' said, "I am following the season, and I feel that everyone's true colours will be revealed eventually. No matter how hard you try to act all sweet and nice, 'Bigg Boss' will bring out the real you. However, until now, the current contestants seem to be confused about what they have to do inside the house."



She also said that the contestants don’t have their own point of view and are too reliant on the seniors. “Bigg Boss must have got these seniors for a reason. Sidharth Shukla is the TRP king. Having said that, it’s a double-edged sword. The freshers have not been able to make a place for themselves. If I were a part of this season as a fresher, I wouldn’t follow any senior blindly. Kuch dikh hi nahi raha. I am watching the show because of Sidharth Shukla. I won’t watch it after he exits”, she added.

Meanwhile, Sara Gurpal s evicted from the show in its first eviction after ‘Toofani seniors’ Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan decide to evict her. Nikki Tamboli, on the other hand, becomes the first confirmed contestant in the house.