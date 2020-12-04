Actor Abhinav Shukla became the second finalist of Bigg Boss 14 in Thursday’s episode after fellow contestant Kavita Kaushik burst out of the house following a fight with his wife Rubina Dilaik. During the entire argument in the show, Kavita kept telling Rubina that she knows nothing about her husband’s real issues. Now, Kavita’s husband has come out to speak about the ‘issues’ that his wife was talking about. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Defeats Nikki Tamboli to Become Second Finalist After Eijaz Khan

Taking to Twitter, Kavita's husband Ronnit revealed that Abhinav had drunk-called his wife and asked her to meet outside during odd hours and she had to call the cops. He wrote, "Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we're talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once," (sic)

Ronnit said that Abhinav has alcohol issues and Rubina is probably unaware of it. He added that the actor had also pleaded with him and Kavita to lend him their house for a movie that he had been shooting and both Kavita and he worked in that film for free. "This is the same guy who literally begged us to give him our house for a film he wanted to make.the same film which we did for free & gave our house coz he couldn't shoot at his own place coz of obvious reasons!aur ab yeh bol raha hai ussi lady ko ki maarega usko? Mard? Really??" (sic)

Kavita stormed out of the show on Wednesday after Rubina and Abhinav had an argument with her as she kept bringing-in Rubina’s confession about her married life in the show. In an episode that was aired a few days back, Rubina revealed to all that she and Abhinav were contemplating divorce and decided to give their marriage a last chance by participating in Bigg Boss 14.