Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan is evicted from the house this week and it is confirmed now. As per The Khabri, the actor will leave the house. There will be no evictions this week. It tweeted, "#EXCLUSIVE AND Confirmed First only on #TheKhabri. There is no eviction this week."

As per the sources, Eijaz Khan has a pre-commitment for a project. It’s a film shoot for which he has to leave the house. SpotBoyE quoted the source as saying, “The concerned project was supposed to go on the floor last year. However, due to the pandemic things got delayed and he signed Bigg Boss 14. The reality show was supposed to end in January and accordingly, he had given his dates for the film. But now when the show is extended by a month and half, he may have to leave the show in between. Eijaz’s team is trying to manage his dates though. But there are high chances he may leave the show in between.”

However, it is not yet confirmed if he will be making his re-entry in the house or not in the future. Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to enter the controversial show as a challenger. This week, Eijaz Khan is nominated along with Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat. But lookslike due to Eijaz’s eviction, other three contestants will be back in the safe zone.

