Bigg Boss 14 is all set to unveil a new twist for the contestants after freshers give their opinion on who should be evicted out of the bottom three contestants, Shehzad Deol, Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Kumar. Host Salman Khan asks Toofani seniors, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla, to take the last decision on the eviction. While Hina and Gauahar name Shehzad Deol as the one who should be evicted from the house for not performing in the tasks but Sidharth Shukla ends up getting the power to decide Shehzad’s fate. Also Read - Gauahar Khan's Rumoured BF Zaid Darbar on Eijaz Khan's Confession: I Heard She is Getting Married This Year



In another promo, Salman asks the seniors to choose from each pair of contestants whom they would like to see in the house in the coming weeks. While Sidharth chooses Eijaz Khan over Rubina Dilaik while her ‘selectively dumb’, Hina disagrees with him and praises Rubina for being very entertaining in the last week.



Salman will also be seen declaring the quest for the contestants that will depict the journey from TBC (To Be Confirmed) to Confirmed begins now and they will have to choose which senior’s team they want to be in. The promo ends with Salman saying, “Asli khel toh yahan se shuru hoga.”

As per the reports, Naina Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shardul Thakur will enter the show as the wild card entries. After Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla leave from the house, reports suggest that Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Gautam Gulati will be entering the house as ‘toofani seniors’.