In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Somvaar Ka Vaar, the true enmity among the contestants will be seen in the house. Salman Khan will be rolling out a task where freshers were asked to spray foam on the faces of the contestants, who have landed in the bottom three and give their reason why they don’t deserve to be in the controversial house. Rahul Vaidya was heard saying that a person in the house keeps whistling in the house, Pavitra Punia narrated an incident that happened during the afternoon and said it was wrong. Nishant made a comment that he does not understand Bigg Boss at all. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty in Bigg Boss: TV Actor Says Her Entry in House Can Clear Confusion About SSR

Nikki Tamboli also made a comment saying that the person is not passionate about the game. Then, Nikki is seen spraying foam on Abhinav Shukla’s face after he says ‘spray kar jaldi’ and Nikki responds ‘What is this spray kar jaldi..Le’ and sprays an excessive amount of foam on his face. She also added, “You deserve that.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 18 Episode Major Highlights: Shehzad, Abhinav, Jaan in Bottom Three, Freshers To Take Decision

Rubina sprays on Rahul Vaidya’s face that his understanding is nil. Jasmin sprays foam on Eijaz Khan for his wid behaviour during the tasks. Host Salman Khan also informs that journey of contestants from TBC (To Be Confirmed) to Confirmed begins now and they will have to choose which senior’s team they want to be in. The promo ends with Salman saying, “Asli khel toh yahan se shuru hoga.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 18 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin Accuses Eijaz Khan of Physically Intimidating Others

Watch the promo here:



As per the reports, Naina Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shardul Thakur will enter the show as the wild card entries. After Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla leave from the house, reports suggest that Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Gautam Gulati will be entering the house as ‘toofani seniors’.