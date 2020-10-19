Tonight’s episode begins with Salman Khan welcoming the audience for the first Somvaar Ka Vaar episode. Jaan, Abhinav, and Shehzad are in the bottom three and Sidharth will be taking the last call on the eviction. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Somvaar Ka Vaar October 19 Episode: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan Chose Shehzad Deol For Eviction But Sidharth Shukla Takes Last Call

Jaan, Abhinav or Shehzad- Who will be evicted tonight?

Salman asks freshers to start by voting out of three bottom three contestants. Pavitra takes Jaan'sname but later changes it to Shezad. Shehzad, Jasmin, Rubina, Abhinav takes Jaan's name. Jaan, Nikki, Rahul, Nishant names Abhinav. Eijaz names Shehzad.

Seniors To Decide: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Somvaar Ka Vaar October 19 Episode: Nikki Tamboli Furiously Sprays Foam on Abhinav Shukla's Face, Says 'You Deserve It'

After Jaan and Abhinav get 4 vote each, seniors decide who to eliminate. Hina and Gauahar take Shehzad’s name.

Ball in Sidharth’s Court:

Sidharth’s vote will count who will be eliminated. Bigg Boss 13 winner takes Shehzad Deol’s name.

Salman Says Shehzad Is Not Eliminated:

Saman Khan says that Shehzad Deol is not eliminated but he will have no say in house matters until further instructions.

Salman Khan Rolls Out The Task Who Doesn’t Deserve To Be Confirmed:

Eijaz Khan says that he doesn’t think that Rubina Dilaik deserves to be a confirmed contestant. Nishant names Abhinav.