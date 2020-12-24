The controversial show, Bigg Boss 14, witnessed yet another wildcard entry with actor-politician, Sonali Phogat, entering the house in the latest episode. Upon her entry, she and Rahul Vaidya had a heart-to-heart conversation where she opened up about the untimely death of her husband, Sanjay Phogat, and broke down into tears. When Rahul asked about her husband’s death four years ago, she said that they have a family history and most men of their family have died all of a sudden. She further shared that she had never thought that he will go away all of a sudden and during his demise, she was in Mumbai. During the time when the incident happened, she wanted to quit acting, politics but her mother-in-law pushed her to not give up. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan Tries To Scare Off Wildcard Entry Sonali Phogat, Who Threw Slipper At Official

She further said that whatever she is today, it is all because of her husband. She revealed that her family was conservative and women in their family would not go out to work but he pushed her to work and loved her a lot. While opening about her husband, Sonali broke down into tears.



Pouring her heart out, she shared that after her husband’s demise, she did not sleep for 6-7 months and would cry every night thinking about her husband. She further revealed that whenever she visits their farm, she doesn’t like getting up from the bed they shared. She said that she wants to fulfill all her husband’s dreams he had for the farm. She said that she doesn’t want people to forget who was Sanjay Phogat. Hearing Sonali’s emotional turmoil, Rahul Vaidya too started crying.

