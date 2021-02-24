Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant shared a glimpse of her mother who’s undergoing chemotherapy at a hospital in Mumbai. The actor’s mother was diagnosed with cancer and was admitted to the hospital while Rakhi was still in Bigg Boss. As soon as the actor left the house, she met her mother and paid for her cancer treatment after which the chemotherapy began. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Couple Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla Got Married in 2020? Read on

Rakhi took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her ailing mother. She posted the picture with a note asking all to pray for her mother. "Please pray for mom ,she is undergoing cancer treatment.🙏🙏🙏," read the caption of her post.

Rakhi stepped out of the Bigg Boss 14 house with an amount of Rs 14 lakh. The actor had entered the show to gain her popularity back and also to earn money to pay her bills and have her mother treated for cancer. In an interview later, the actor explained her decision of walking out of the show with the money, without waiting for the audience’s verdict. Rakhi said that her purpose of coming into the show was money and she didn’t want to set any unrealistic benchmarks for herself.

Talking to Indian Express, the actor said, “It was just a matter of a few hours, and in the end, only one had to win. If I would have lost, I would be left with nothing. At least, I have a huge sum of money with me now. I have zero bank balance at the moment, and I needed the money for my mother’s medical needs. I have spent all my savings in the last few years on her surgeries and needed financial backing. I have no regrets, as at that moment all I could think of was the growing bills that I need to pay soon.”

Rakhi also made a special post for Bigg Boss host Salman Khan who was seen supporting her throughout her journey in the show. The actor mentioned that had the superstar wasn’t there to support her, she would have left the show way back. Rakhi shared a photo of herself from the Grand Finale day in which she could be seen posing with Salman. The caption on the post read, “My god brother ,king of the king ,one and only ,Salman khan!! God unko sari khusiya de,unko sari murad puri ho. (sic)”

Rakhi entered the show as a challenger and made her place in the top five. She was also declared the original entertainer by Bigg Boss and the audience loved her weird antics in the show.

We wish her mother a quick recovery!