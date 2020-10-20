This week ‘Toofani Seniors’, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan will bid goodbye to Bigg Boss 14 house. After their exit, a new set of seniors will be entering the house. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, and Paras Chhabra will be entering the show as the seniors this time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 New Twist: Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Shehzad Deol Get Evicted After Sidharth Shukla's Team Loses The Task

Sidharth, Hina, and Gauahar have stepped out of the house leaving the show with only confirmed contestants and a lot of many twists and wild card entries yet to come. In tonight’s episode, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth’s teams will be pitted against each other in a challenging task to win the confirmed tag. Gauahar and Hina will get into a heated argument with Sidharth over unfair play while Sidharth will accuse the ladies of cheating. Also Read - Actor Karan Wahi Talks About The New Season of His Show Bigg Buzz



As per the reports, Sidharth’s team will lose the task making Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia eliminated from the controversial show. Nikki Tamboli will not be evicted since she is already a confirmed contestant. Along with them, Shehzad Deol will also be evicted as he is the invisible contestant in the house.

On Monday, Salman declared the quest for the contestants that will depict the journey from TBC (To Be Confirmed) to Confirmed begins now and they will have to choose which senior’s team they want to be in. The promo ends with Salman saying, “Asli khel toh yahan se shuru hoga.”

As per the reports, Naina Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shardul Thakur will enter the show as the wild card entries.