Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz, who was likely to enter the show as one of the 'Toofani Senior', has rejected the offer to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. As per the Tellychakkar report, he will not be entering the show as a senior but might enter for 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode or for a particular task. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

Asim, on the other hand, grabbed the second position on the show and was in the news for his constant fight with Sidharth Shukla. In the last season, he was the arch-rival of the Bigg Boss 14 winner which also created two teams in the house, Team Sidharth and Team Asim. Post his Bigg Boss 13 stint, he received several interesting projects with Jacqueline Fernandez, his ladylove Himanshi Khurrana among others.

Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh will be entering the controversial house as wild card entries. The contestants will be asked to nominate the wild card entrants for eviction and once they do it, Salman announces a major twist on the show.



In tonight’s episode, Salman Khan slammed Rubina Dilaik for bringing his name in her game. Later, he also slammed Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar for portraying their fake friendships in the house.