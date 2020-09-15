Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on October 3 at 9 pm. While the makers are trying to rope in celebrities who will be locked up inside the house, the season will also see some old faces popular jodis of Bigg Boss. As per the Indian Express report, Bigg Boss 13 popular Jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will most likely feature as special guests and will also be featuring in the premiere episode along with Salman. The duo will test the housemates’ abilities to survive the reality show. They might also join the contestants in the house for a few days to help them survive in the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan To Enter The Controversial House But Here's The Catch!

A source close to the development, told the Indian Express, "SidNaaz's presence will be an exciting surprise for their fans. Also, while Shukla won the show, Gill was one of the finalists. So the couple can also share some valuable inputs with the contestants. They both also have a fun equation with Salman Khan, and that could add more fun on the premiere night."

Earlier, Times of India reported that Sisharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan along with other contestants will be entering the house around early weeks of the show and will stay inside for a longer period of time.

The makers haven’t released any official confirmation on the contestants but few names that have cropped up are Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Neha Sharma, Kumar Janu, Nishant Singh Malkani, Aly Goni. However, celebrities Aamir Ali, Rajeev Sen, Mummun Datta have politely turned down the offer. Apart from these, four YouTubers are also likely to enter the show.

A source said that contestants will be put under quarantine from September 20 or September 21 until October 3, the day they will enter the house. Bigg Boss 13 to have a grand finale on October 3.