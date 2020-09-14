The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on October 3 at 9 pm. Now, as per the SpotBoyE report, the makers have finally zeroed down the contestants who are set to enter the show. In fact, some of the contestants have even put themselves under quarantine. As per the SpotboyE report, the confirmed list of contestants includes Jasmin Bhasin, Neha Sharma, Jaan Shanu, Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni among others. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan To Enter The Controversial House But Here's The Catch!

Here is the complete list of the confirmed contestants:

Jasmin Bhasin:



Naagin 4 actor Jasmin Bhasin, who was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India, will be entering the reality show. Earlier, speaking about participating in the show, she said, “Honestly, as a contestant, I don’t think I will ever be there. My problem is I cannot be manipulative and diplomatic. And to survive on a show like BB, you have to be very smart. I cannot put so much pressure on my mind. It will be a mental pressure on me.”

Nishant Singh Malkani:



Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega actor has bid adieu to the show and will be entering Salman Khan hosted show, Bigg Boss 14.

Neha Sharma:



Bollywood actor Neha Sharma will also be entering the show.

Eijaz Khan:



TVand film actor Eijaz Khan, who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Kkavyanjali, will be entering the show. It will be interesting to watch if he opens up about his personal life on the show.

Pavitra Punia:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on Jun 5, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT



Pavitra Punia made her debut with Splitsvilla and later did many shows such as Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Naagin 3, Kavach is rumoured to make a wild card entry. She is also expected to open up about her unpleasant breakup with Paras Chhabra.

Naina Singh:

View this post on Instagram Flawed. & (still) worthy. A post shared by Naina Singh (@nonaberrry) on Sep 2, 2020 at 8:38am PDT



Kumkum Bhagya actor also has bid adieu to the show is likely to enter the show. She is a Splitsvilla winner and has turned a TV actor.

Kumar Janu:



Music composer and singer Kumar Sanu’s son Kumar Janu has also signed the contract with the makers of Bigg Boss 14. A source close to the development told SpotboyE that they were keen on getting Aditya Narayan on board but the singer declined and Kumar Janu replaced him.

Aly Goni:

View this post on Instagram “Forget the mistake remember the lesson” A post shared by ~ علی گونی (@alygoni) on Sep 13, 2020 at 4:41am PDT



TV actor Aly Goni, who was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 ith his ex-girlfriend Natasha, will also be entering the show. He has features in shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Apart from these, there are four YouTubers who will also be entering the show. A source close to the development said that the contestants will be put under quarantine from September 20 or September 21 until Octor 3, the day they will enter the house.