Bigg Boss 14 has started with an interesting twist as toofani seniors are giving tough tasks to the contestants. On the other hand, rejected contestants are trying their best to get entry inside the house while Toofai seniors Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla get into a heated argument. Ahead of tonight’s episode, Jaan Kumar Sanu will be seen sporting a new hairstyle as he goes bald on one-side. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Erotic Web-Show Actor Sapna Bhabhi Set to be a Wild Card Entry?

In the pictures, Jaan can be seen sporting a new hairstyle and is seen in the kitchen, chopping vegetables along with Sidharth Shukla. Tonight, all rejected contestants will gain entry inside the house, except Rubina Dilaik. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra Slams Pavitra Punia’s Claims, Reveals She Was Secretly Married While Dating Him

Check out the photos here:

So #JaanKumarSanu had a Hair Cut. This could be for a task of Entry inThe maingouse pic.twitter.com/BfznwphnwD — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 5, 2020

A promo video also shows senior toofani contestants – Sidharth, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan get into a heated argument, over a task that would confine her to the same clothes for a week.



Meanwhile, Jaan, son of Kumar Sanu, was the very first contestant to be introduced by Salman Khan. On the premiere episode, he said, “He asked me if I was sure about doing it. Seeing my confidence, he got excited. He even gave me a few tips. This is the first time that the channel approached me, and it seemed like a dream come true. I have been a fan of the show since its first season.”



“Sir, I am more nervous because I am meeting you for the first time in my life. My entire body is shaking. I have been your fan since before I got to know anything about the work my dad has done with you. I am a bit dazed with your presence”, he added.