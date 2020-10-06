The early days of Bigg Boss 14 have seen Toofani Seniors getting into heated arguments, friendships emerging and new love can be seen blossoming in the house. In tonight’s episode, Gauaahar Khan will be seen getting candid with Rahul Vaidya while there is a Punjabi connection between Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol. Also Read - After Paras, Mahira Sharma Slams Pavitra Punia For Playing ‘Abla Naari’, Says ‘Don’t Play Victim Card’

During the conversation, Gauahar said, "I loved the lockdown, matlab meri zindagi mein itna zyada perspective because after Bigg Boss 6 saal aisa ek pal nahi tha zindagi ka ki mein aise aaram se baithi hu. I would never want this, but woh joh ek din off ka appreciation hai na ki aaj mein kuch nahi sochungi, kyunki aise hota hai ki break hota hai lekin aap firr bhi sochte ho kal kaunsa shoot hai, kal kitne bajhe uthna hai etc. that therav I have got in lockdown. And I have gone through the worst and I have got the best in lockdown. Mein pehle 3 mahine emotionally bahut zyada broken thi."

Shehzad, on the other hand, tells Jasmin, "Ghar par mein bilkul kaam nahi karti, laadli aur bigdi bacchi hu mein. Ek baar mujhe yaad hai meri dadi maa ne mummy ko dhaanth diya tha ki betiyon se ghar ke bartan nahi dhulwate, toh tab se hum bigde hue bacche hai. Dada Dai ki sheh par ekdum kaamchor (Laughs). Par haan sikhaya sab kuch hai, aisa kuch nahi joh unhone nahi sikhaya, pyaar se sab sikhaya." She further adds, "Hum sabko atmanirbhar hona chahiye. I have also realized apne aap ko jitna busy rakhoge utna khush rahoge."

Do you think their equation will change in the coming weeks?

