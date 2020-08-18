The Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra’s love life was one of the highlights of the show. With in-house romance with Mahira Sharma and statements given out by his then-girlfriend Akanksha Puri, he became the talk of the town. The upcoming season of Bigg Boss seems to be no less as Paras two ex-girlfriends will reportedly live in the controversial house together. Yes, you heard us right! Paras’s ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia, who has featured in shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 3, and Daayan, will be one of the contestants of the show, Bigg Boss 14. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 New Teaser Out: Salman Khan Says 'Ab Scene Paltega', 'Bigg Boss Dega 2020 ko Jawab'



Meanwhile, Paras’ another ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri will also be the part of the show and if it turns out to be true, then the audience will be witnessing a lot of drama and heated conversations on the show. However, Akanksha is still in talks with the makers of her show about her entry in the grand premiere.

Earlier, it was reported that Pavitra Punia will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 with Paras Chhabra. However, things did not materialise.



Speaking of Akanksha Puri, the actor was in a relationship with Paras but after he went inside the house, he got close to Mahira Sharma and announced his break-up during Weekend Ka Vaar episode.



Earlier, Paras spoke about his equation with Mahira and said, “We met a couple of times during the lockdown. Acchi feeling aati hai Mahira se mil kar and we share a beautiful bond. I don’t want to go down the regular route of proposing to her. I want everything to happen organically.”