Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on October 3. Contestants from previous seasons – Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan will also appear on the show as special guests. Now, as per the latest buzz Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula will also be joining the trio and will be a part of the show for a few days. However, nothing official has been declared yet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Launch With Salman Khan: Jaan Kumar Sanu Confirmed, COVID-19 Test For Contestants Every Weekend

The grapevine suggests that Sidharth, Hina, Gauahar and Prince will play a special role and will have special powers for the first 14 days in the house. They will also have the power to choose who will be allowed to enjoy special services of mall, spa theatres among others. Also Read - Salman Khan's Lawyer Denies Actor Having Stake in KWAN Management Agency, Calls Media Reports 'False'



Earlier, the channel has unveiled the promo featuring Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar but nothing about their entry has been revealed. Last week, Salman Khan gave a sneak peek into the new season and introduced the first contestant of the show Jaan Kumar Sanu. He said during the press conference, “I think it (Bigg Boss) would give people an opportunity to know me more than just Kumar Sanu’s son. This is a very big opportunity for me to carve out an identity for myself because I can reach out to millions of people who are Bigg Boss fans. So this will definitely help me in distinguishing myself as Jaan rather than being Kumar Sanu’s son.”



Though there is no official confirmation on the contestants entering the show, few names have come up such as Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Neha Sharma, Kumar Janu, Nishant Singh Malkani, Aly Goni. However, celebrities Aamir Ali, Rajeev Sen, Mummun Datta have politely turned down the offer.