With just a day to go for the grand premiere of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep fans hooked to the show with new promos and teasers. On Wednesday, the makers shared a promo featuring controversial self-styled spiritual leader Radhe Maa, who will be entering the house. Also Read - Salman Khan To Resume Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Shooting From October 3, Sohail Khan Shares Safety Guidelines

Now, as per Bollywoodlife.com, report, the self-proclaimed god woman is the highest-paid celebrity in the house and is reportedly being paid Rs 25 lakh per week for being part of the show. However, Radhe Maa is not ready to leave behind her divine Trishul outside the house and makers are trying their best to convince her to do so as no sharp objects are allowed inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Promo Video: Makers Show Radhe Maa Inside The House, Is She Part of Show?

Back in 2015, there were rumours of her entering Bigg Boss 9 but she slapped a legal notice on the makers but now looks like she has let the bygones be bygones. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 New Contestants List: Seven Celebs From TV Who Are Most Likely Entering The House

Earlier, makers shared a promo featuring Radhe Maa taking a tour of the house. They captioned the video, “Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM. (sic)”

Though there is no official confirmation on the contestants entering the show, few names have come up such as Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Neha Sharma, Kumar Janu, Nishant Singh Malkani, Aly Goni. However, celebrities Aamir Ali, Rajeev Sen, Mummun Datta have politely turned down the offer.