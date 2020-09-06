Bigg Boss 14 will hit your small screens in less than a month now. Yes, the wait is finally over! The Salman Khan hosted show will premiere on Colors on October 3. A source close to the development shared with Indian Express that the makers are still finalising the contestants for a season. While work on the set is almost complete, the makes decided to push the season from September to October so that they can get the best contestants in the house. Usually, the show launches on a Sunday, given there is no their weekend series on the air, it will kick start on Saturday. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Bhojpuri Contestant News: Amrapali Dubey to Participate in The Salman Khan Show?

The source further added, "Last season managed to break many records, and the pressure is there to keep the same quality when it comes to faces. While a few celebs have been confirmed, talks are on in different stages with a few others. There is already a big buzz around the show, and the makers have promised to make it an exciting affair."

While there has been no official confirmation on the contestants, celebrities such as Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Akanksha Punia, Nishant Malkani, Naina Singh, Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Tina Datta, Avinash Mukherjee, Shagun Pandey and Adhyayan Suman among others.

Bigg Boss 14 will once again see a mix of celebrities and semi-known faces. Once they sign a contract, they would have to go under quarantine for a while before entering the show. The season will extensively play around the ‘lockdown’ and ‘social distancing’.

If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will get a whooping amount of Rs 4.5 billion. A source said, “While the three-month stint works out to INR480 crore (4.8 billion), the makers and he agreed to seal the deal at INR450 crore (4.5 billion). The amount is inclusive of his fee for promos and virtual press conferences.”

As per Bollywood Hungama, the channel and the producers are paying Salman extra Rs 200 million per episode to continue as host. With the new hike, his new remuneration is Rs 85 million per episode, which means he will take home a hefty amount of Rs 4.5 billion and even more for the entire season.