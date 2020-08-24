Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14 is the most-awaited show of the year and the speculations around it are already rife. As per the latest ABP reports, the controversial reality show’s shooting is all set to begin in a few days. Yes, you heard us right! As per the reports, the shooting of the new season will begin from August 27. Owning to coronavirus pandemic, the makers will be taking precautionary measures. The contestants, who will be entering the show, should not have international travel history, they have to undergo 15-days quarantine before entering the show, the contestants will also be following social distancing inside the house. Also Read - Is Saumya Tandon Joining Bigg Boss 14? Here's The Detailed Statement

Meanwhile, the makers have released the second teaser of the show. In the video, Salman can be heard saying, “Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaya pareshan, denge utar, manate hue jashan. Ab scene paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab.” In the teaser, Salman can be seen sitting in an empty cinema hall. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Starrer Film to Be Announced on This Date, Here is The Reason For Fans to Rejoice

Speaking to Indian Express, a source revealed, “The season will have a mix of celebrities and semi-known faces. Once they come on board, they would have to be in quarantine for a given period before entering the Bigg Boss house. With a lot more medical tests and insurance involved, the makers have already started the process.”

Speculations are rife that celebrities such as Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Jasmin Bhasin, Avinash Mukherjee, Alisha Panwar, Adhyayan Suman, Aarushi Dutta and Shagun Pandey will be participating on the show.