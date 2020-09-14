Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere the controversial show on October 3, 2020 at 9 pm. The Salman Khan hosted show will also be featuring previous seasons’ contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan along with other contestants locked up inside the house. As per the Times of India report, Sidharth, Hina, and Gauahar will be entering the house around the early weeks of the show and will stay inside the house for a longer period of time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: From Jasmin Bhasin to Eijaz Khan, Here is The CONFIRMED List of Contestants Who Will Enter The House

While Sidharth Shukla is a winner of Bigg Boss 13 and was the most talked-about contestant, Gauahar Khan is the winner of season 7 and has a huge fan following. Hina, on the other hand, was the first runner-up of season 11 and was known for her fights with Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Shanu And Others to Be Put in Quarantine First- Read Details

Though there is no official confirmation on the contestants entering the show, few names have come up such as Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Neha Sharma, Kumar Janu, Nishant Singh Malkani, Aly Goni. However, celebrities Aamir Ali, Rajeev Sen, Mummun Datta have politely turned down the offer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Confirmed Premiere Date And Time - Salman Khan's Show Hits The Screens in October

Apart from these, there are four YouTubers who will also be entering the show. A source close to the development said that the contestants will be put under quarantine from September 20 or September 21 until October 3, the day they will enter the house. Bigg Boss 13 to have a grand finale on October 3.

Bigg Boss 14 will once again see a mix of celebrities and semi-known faces. Once they sign a contract, they would have to go under quarantine for a while before entering the show. The season will extensively play around the ‘lockdown’ and ‘social distancing’.

If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will get a whooping amount of Rs 4.5 billion. A source said, “While the three-month stint works out to INR480 crore (4.8 billion), the makers and he agreed to seal the deal at INR450 crore (4.5 billion). The amount is inclusive of his fee for promos and virtual press conferences.”