Ever since Vikas Gupta has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, there have been controversies surrounding him. He has been vocal this time in season 14 and opened his personal issues on National TV. A week ago, Vikas had claimed that his mother and brother have distanced themselves from him and the producer also revealed that his parents is using him for his property want his property. However, in a recent exclusive interview with Times of India, Vikas's mother Sharda Gupta reacted to the claims made by him. She had asked to forget everything and move on in his life.

Sharda in detail, told the portal, "Fights take place in every family and it is totally okay. Nevertheless, I want to meet my son and surprise him. It's just that I want him to forget everything and move on happily in life and not come under anybody's influence."

While speaking of Vikas's sexuality, she denied pushing him away due to his sexuality. She had commented while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, "I am his mother I always knew about his sexuality. I am the one who loved him the most in the family and I still do. I have seen people blaming me as well that I left him because of his sexual preferences. These allegations are absolutely baseless and I get hurt listening to all this. I love him, I want to forget everything and start new with him."

When the other news portal asked Sharda Gupta about Arshi Khan’s claims, then Vikas’s mother said that it is all baseless. Calling it as Arshi’s game plan, Sharda told Spotboye, “I have no clue what Arshi Khan is talking about. Yes, I did speak to her two-and-a-half years back but there was nothing personal that I shared with her that she is using it against Vikas. Don’t know it might be her game plan but I never spoke anything with Arshi Khan whatsoever that she is accusing Vikas and there is such a big issue made out of it.”

Arshi’s team on Wednesday, had made shocking allegations against Vikas. She shared a tweet:

So, #ArshiKhan knows too much & but won’t say anything as other people’s reputations are on the line. We have proof for everything mentioned in this statement but we value privacy & will not act unless required. #VikasGupta #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/0fAiWHtDXB — Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) January 26, 2021

