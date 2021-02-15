As Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its finale, Salman Khan announced mid-week eviction during last Weekend Ka Vaar episode that has created anticipation among the viewers. Now, as per the latest voting trend, Rubina Dilaik is on the top followed by Rahul Vaidya in the second position. However, the contestant with the least votes and in the danger zone is Nikki Tamboli, which is a shocking change in the voting trends. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Writes Email To God Requesting To Become First Runner-up, Video Will Leave You in Splits

Earlier, as per our poll, many Twitter users feel that Nikki Tamboli does not deserve to be in the finale. A section of netizens even felt that she entered the finale due to her friendship with Rubina Dilaik. However, this week after mid-week eviction, we will get our top four contestants for this season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Fans Ask Disha Parmar About Her Meeting With Rahul Vaidya in The House, Says 'It Was Strange'

The final voting trend will be out in a couple of days and then we all will have a much better picture on who stands where in the finale.



Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik has the highest possibility to take the trophy home. With Salman targeting her throughout the season, the fans were even more charged up to vote for her and like her even more. She has a strong game and has been on the top even after she was nominated. The runner-up position is likely to be grabbed by Rahul Vaidya.

For now, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, and Nikki Tamboli are the top five finalists on the show.