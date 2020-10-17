Bigg Boss 14 Weekend ka Vaar episode is here and it will a mix of fights and love songs being played inside the house. Yes, you heard us right! While Rubina and Abhinav fight over Sidharth Shukla’s unfair decision to make her cook alone for 13 people, Jaan Shanu plays love songs for Nikki Tamboli. Eijaz Khan has distanced himself from Pavitra Punia and she doesn’t like the ‘third person’, Rahul Vaidya disrupting her conversation and they get into a war of words. Nikki Tamboli, who is often seen misusing her power after being a confirmed contestant in the house, might lose her confirmed contestant tag. The decision has been left to the fellow contestants and Jasmin Bhasin and Jaan Kumar believe she doesn’t deserve to be confirmed as she is selfish and unfair and Nikki reiterates in a rude manner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Evicted Contestant Sara Gurpal Blames Sidharth Shukla For Her Eviction, Says 'He Manipulated Hina, Gauahar'

Here Are The Top Highlight From Tonight’s Episode:

Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik In War of Words:

Sidharth gets furious and tells Rubina that she has to cook as she says that it is difficult to cook for 13 people. The house is into chaos as everyone gets into a scuffle with each other. Sidharth says that one who will cook will also chop the vegetables as it is a part of kitchen duties. Gauahar and Hina talk about the whole chaos and says that Rahul and Nikki were given the duties to chop the vegetables so Rubina was right on her part. There was a lot of confusion in the house regarding the duties. Sidharth, on the other hand, says that there was no need for such chaos and they could have started their duties without a fight. Sidharth and Pavitra talk about the same matter.

Jasmin Bhasin, Shehzaad Talk About Nikki Tamboli:

Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzaad talk about Nikki Tamboli and say that once they get an opportunity, they will not leave her as she is greedy, selfish, and unfair all the time.

Pavitra Punia And Rahul Vaidya Get Into a Fight:

Pavitra gets furious after Rahul Vaidya speaks in between when she tells Jaan Kumar to wash dishes and clean the stove after cooking the snacks in the evening as it creates confusion about who is supposed to clean what in the kitchen as per the duties. Rahul Vaidya gives back to her and says that she does not need to use abusive language as she speaks rubbish due to her bad temperant. Nishant tries to calm Rahul but Pavitra continues to provoke him. Nishant tells Rahul not to speak anything wrong in anger for which he will regret later and asks him to come and sit with him.

Jaan Kumar Tells Rahul And Nishnat To Choose Friends Wisely:

Jaan Kumar tells Rahul and Nishant to choose their friends and enemy wisely in the house as everyone is unfair in the game. Nishant and Rahul Vaidya try to make Jaan understand about his feeling towards Nikki Tamboli. They tell him that if your eyes have opened and you have understood Nikki, then why is it not showing during the task and otherwise.

Bigg Boss Rolls Out Luxury Budget Task:

In the task, Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar have to perform separately and grab more audiences than the other performer. The contestants can change their support as many times they want but have to give a reason behind not supporting either one of the performers. The one with more audience will win the task. Rahul and Jaan begin with the task.