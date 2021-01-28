Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting as it is getting closer to its finale. In the next week’s episodes, connections will be entering the house to support contestants. As per the latest reports, Nikki Tamboli might be evicted from the show this weekend due to fewer votes. There is very little difference in the votes between Nikki Tamboli and Vikas Gupta. The rumours are also abuzz that Rahul Vaidya might also exit the house. Also Read - Hina Khan Steals the Show in Black Metallic Pantsuit, Shows How to Do Power Dressing Right

As per the SpotboyE report, makers have approached Shefali Bagga to enter the show as Vikas Gupta’s connection. The source also confirmed that Jasmin Bhasin will enter the house as Aly Goni’s connection, Rahul Mahajan for Abhinav Shukla, and Manu Punjabi for Eijaz Khan. Well, Eijaz Khan will re-enter the house to reclaim his position in the house and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also be seen exiting the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Is Rakhi Sawant Going Overboard With Her 'Love' For Abhinav Shukla?



The source said, “By now Jasmin Bhasin for Aly Goni, Rahul Mahajan for Abhinav Shukla, Manu Punjabi for Eijaz Khan has been finalised as the connections. Now, Shefali Bagga is in talks with the makers to enter for Vikas Gupta. And if all goes well she will enter the show soon along with other connections.

However, there is no confirmation who will enter for Rahul Vaidya after his girlfriend Disha Parmar refused to enter the house as she feels her presence will put pressure on the singer.

Meanwhile, the makers approached Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up, Asim Riaz, to appear on the show but he has refused. Telly Chakkar report states that he refused the offer as he doesn’t want to host the Weekend Ka Vaar without Salman Khan. He said that he will come only if the actor is present on the show.

Watch this space for the latest updates!