Bigg Boss 14 Weekend ka Vaar Episode: Bigg Boss 14's first 'weekend ka vaar' episode airs with Salman Khan inaugurating the theatre area. He then shows viewers the immunity task where Abhinav Shukla gets disqualified and Rubina screams in the house for the doctor after Abhinav eyes itch due to powder thrown at him. Sara's eyes also start itching after the task and Hina gets her into the pool, Jasmin, on the other hand, starts crying along with Sara and cleans the former's eyes with milk. Eijaz tries hard but Pavitra Punia doesn't get out of the box and manages to stay in the task. Nikki Tambola, Pavitra Punia win immunity for this weekend's elimination. Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punnia, Nikki Tambola are safe from eliminations this week. Salman Khan enters the house through an LED screen.

